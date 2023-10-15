Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

