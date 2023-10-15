Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
