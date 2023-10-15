Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

