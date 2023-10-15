Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,710 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

