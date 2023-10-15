Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

