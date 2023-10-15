Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,573 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.