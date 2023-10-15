Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.64 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

