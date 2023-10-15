Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $103.68 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.