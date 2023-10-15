Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.89 and a fifty-two week high of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

