Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average is $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.02 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

