Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 52.9% in September

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.