Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 52.9% in September

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.