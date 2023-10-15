Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 22,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

