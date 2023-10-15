Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Trading 12.6% Higher

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
Vantage Towers Trading Up 12.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.
About Vantage Towers
Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vantage Towers
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.