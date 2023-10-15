Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Trading 12.6% Higher

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. Approximately 520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Vantage Towers Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

