Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Vår Energi AS Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81.
Vår Energi AS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.
About Vår Energi AS
Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vår Energi AS
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.