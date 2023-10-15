Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Vår Energi AS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

