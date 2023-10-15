Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 387.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.0% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

