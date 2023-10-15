Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ventas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. 2,600,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.37%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

