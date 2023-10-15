VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VEON Stock Down 9.1 %

VEON stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. VEON has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,532,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

