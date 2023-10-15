Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRA. Noble Financial increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $203.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

