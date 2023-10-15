Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

