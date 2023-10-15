Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,110,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

