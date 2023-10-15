Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,756 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.