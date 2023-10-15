Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

