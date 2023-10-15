Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

