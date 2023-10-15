Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SP Plus worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,457,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

