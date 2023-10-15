Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.8 %

AMG opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.65 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

