Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

