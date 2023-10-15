Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

