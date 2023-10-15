Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $326.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.30. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $270.30 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

