Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.