Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.