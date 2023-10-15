Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

