Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $169.30. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.