Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

