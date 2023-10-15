Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.16 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

