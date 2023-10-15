Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNT

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,330. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,843,000.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.