VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VersaBank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 34.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.