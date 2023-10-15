Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 530,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VWE

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.