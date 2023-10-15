Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd. Trims Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises about 49.6% of Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Unity Software worth $238,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,010,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,669,771.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 3.5 %

Unity Software stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

