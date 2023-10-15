Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 127.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $199,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBH stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

