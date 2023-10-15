Visa’s (V) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.14.

V stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $234.35. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

