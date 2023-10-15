VRES (VRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.29 or 1.00041408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

