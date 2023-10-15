VVS Finance (VVS) Price Tops $0.0000

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.60 million and approximately $127,194.38 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,497,522,074,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,311,645,123,665 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

