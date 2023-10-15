Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. 20,981,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,854. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

