Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.00 billion-$145.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,443,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.