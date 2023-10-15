Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.6% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

