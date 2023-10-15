Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

