Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

AGNC stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

