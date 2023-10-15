Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $60.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

