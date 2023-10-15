Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 3.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $56,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $382.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.78 and a 200-day moving average of $351.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

