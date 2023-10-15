Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 119 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

NYSE:TRV opened at $164.21 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

