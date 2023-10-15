Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

